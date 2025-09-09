Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

A young man from Haryana's Jind district has tragically lost his life in California after standing up to a man urinating in a prohibited area. The victim, identified as Kapil, was a 26-year-old resident of Barah Kalan village.

Kapil, who reportedly arrived in the United States in 2022 via the 'donkey route,' was shot while working at a California store. Suresh Gautam, the Sarpanch of Barah Kalan, expressed sorrow while urging authorities to expedite the repatriation of Kapil's body.

Family members, including cousin Deepak, who financed Kapil's move abroad, recounted their hopes for Kapil's bright future, now shattered. Kapil's untimely death has left the family and village in mourning, awaiting government action to bring him home.

