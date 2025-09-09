Left Menu

Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

A 26-year-old man from Haryana's Jind district was shot dead in California after objecting to urination in a restricted area. Kapil, who migrated to the US through an illegal route in 2022, was working at a store. His village mourns as calls for his body's repatriation intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:56 IST
Village elders at Barah Kalan village mourn death of Kapil in US (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A young man from Haryana's Jind district has tragically lost his life in California after standing up to a man urinating in a prohibited area. The victim, identified as Kapil, was a 26-year-old resident of Barah Kalan village.

Kapil, who reportedly arrived in the United States in 2022 via the 'donkey route,' was shot while working at a California store. Suresh Gautam, the Sarpanch of Barah Kalan, expressed sorrow while urging authorities to expedite the repatriation of Kapil's body.

Family members, including cousin Deepak, who financed Kapil's move abroad, recounted their hopes for Kapil's bright future, now shattered. Kapil's untimely death has left the family and village in mourning, awaiting government action to bring him home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

Latest News

