Grasberg Halt: Mining Operations Suspended After Wet Material Blockage

On Tuesday, Freeport-McMoRan announced the temporary suspension of its mining operations in Indonesia's Grasberg minerals district. The halt was caused by a considerable flow of wet material obstructing access to areas within the underground mine.

The blockage occurred late Monday at one of five production blocks in the Grasberg Block Cave located in Central Papua, impacting evacuation paths for seven workers. The company has confirmed their locations and believes them to be safe, while rescue teams are striving to secure a safe and rapid evacuation.

As a key operator of Grasberg, one of the globe's massive gold and copper mines, Freeport had previously undertaken the construction of a smelter in Indonesia, which ceased operations following fire damage last year.