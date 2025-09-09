Grasberg Halt: Mining Operations Suspended After Wet Material Blockage
Freeport-McMoRan temporarily halted mining operations at Indonesia's Grasberg minerals district due to a large flow of wet material blocking parts of its underground mine. Seven workers' evacuation routes were restricted, although their locations are known, and they are safe. Rescue crews work to ensure a swift evacuation.
On Tuesday, Freeport-McMoRan announced the temporary suspension of its mining operations in Indonesia's Grasberg minerals district. The halt was caused by a considerable flow of wet material obstructing access to areas within the underground mine.
The blockage occurred late Monday at one of five production blocks in the Grasberg Block Cave located in Central Papua, impacting evacuation paths for seven workers. The company has confirmed their locations and believes them to be safe, while rescue teams are striving to secure a safe and rapid evacuation.
As a key operator of Grasberg, one of the globe's massive gold and copper mines, Freeport had previously undertaken the construction of a smelter in Indonesia, which ceased operations following fire damage last year.
- READ MORE ON:
- Grasberg
- Freeport-McMoRan
- mining
- Indonesia
- evacuation
- rescue
- smelter
- underground mine
- gold
- copper
ALSO READ
Swift Evacuation as Smoke Disrupts Electric Bus Journey
Heightened Tensions: Israel Issues Full Gaza City Evacuation
Tensions Rise as Israel Orders Gaza City Evacuation Amid New Offensive
Gaza City Evacuation: Israel's Strategic Offensive Stirs Global Alarm
Rescue Operation: Vets Remove 40 Kg of Plastic from Stray Cow