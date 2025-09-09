Left Menu

Grasberg Halt: Mining Operations Suspended After Wet Material Blockage

Freeport-McMoRan temporarily halted mining operations at Indonesia's Grasberg minerals district due to a large flow of wet material blocking parts of its underground mine. Seven workers' evacuation routes were restricted, although their locations are known, and they are safe. Rescue crews work to ensure a swift evacuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Freeport-McMoRan announced the temporary suspension of its mining operations in Indonesia's Grasberg minerals district. The halt was caused by a considerable flow of wet material obstructing access to areas within the underground mine.

The blockage occurred late Monday at one of five production blocks in the Grasberg Block Cave located in Central Papua, impacting evacuation paths for seven workers. The company has confirmed their locations and believes them to be safe, while rescue teams are striving to secure a safe and rapid evacuation.

As a key operator of Grasberg, one of the globe's massive gold and copper mines, Freeport had previously undertaken the construction of a smelter in Indonesia, which ceased operations following fire damage last year.

