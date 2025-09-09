Tragic Monsoon Gear Down Himachal Pradesh: Death Toll at 370, Infrastructural Damage Mounts

The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh continues to wreak havoc, claiming 370 lives since June, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). These fatalities include 205 deaths from rain-related incidents and 165 from road accidents, as per the latest report on Tuesday.

Destructive rain incidents like landslides, flash floods, and lightning have particularly affected districts such as Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Chamba. Infrastructure damages, estimated over Rs 4,12,246.97 lakh, include significant hits to healthcare, power, and educational facilities, while agriculture and horticulture losses exceed Rs 3,77,000 lakh, severely impacting farmers' livelihoods.

Authorities report that road blockages and power outages persist in affected areas like Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, complicating relief efforts. The SDMA, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, is working rigorously to restore connectivity and essential services despite the challenges posed by continuous heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)