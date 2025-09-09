Left Menu

Tragic Monsoon Gear Down Himachal Pradesh: Death Toll at 370, Infrastructural Damage Mounts

Himachal Pradesh struggles as a devastating monsoon claims 370 lives since June 20. With over 1,480 homes affected, significant damages to agriculture, horticulture, and public infrastructure have been reported. Relief efforts by SDMA and local agencies are underway despite ongoing severe weather conditions complicating restoration work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:01 IST
Tragic Monsoon Gear Down Himachal Pradesh: Death Toll at 370, Infrastructural Damage Mounts
A view of the Swollen Beas River following heavy rains (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh continues to wreak havoc, claiming 370 lives since June, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). These fatalities include 205 deaths from rain-related incidents and 165 from road accidents, as per the latest report on Tuesday.

Destructive rain incidents like landslides, flash floods, and lightning have particularly affected districts such as Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Chamba. Infrastructure damages, estimated over Rs 4,12,246.97 lakh, include significant hits to healthcare, power, and educational facilities, while agriculture and horticulture losses exceed Rs 3,77,000 lakh, severely impacting farmers' livelihoods.

Authorities report that road blockages and power outages persist in affected areas like Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, complicating relief efforts. The SDMA, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, is working rigorously to restore connectivity and essential services despite the challenges posed by continuous heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

 India
2
India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

 India
3
India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

 United Arab Emirates
4
China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025