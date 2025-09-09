Tragedy Strikes as Allied Democratic Forces Attack Funeral

In a tragic incident, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group associated with the Islamic State, launched a brutal attack on civilians gathered for a funeral in eastern Congo, confirmed by two officials.

This latest act of violence resulted in over 50 civilian fatalities, underscoring the severe threat posed by militant groups in the region.

The attack is one of the numerous large-scale assaults attributed to the ADF, emphasizing the ongoing instability and security challenges faced by eastern Congo residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)