Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Allied Democratic Forces Attack Funeral

The Allied Democratic Forces, linked to the Islamic State, attacked a funeral in eastern Congo, killing over 50 civilians. This incident marks another large-scale tragedy attributed to the group, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Allied Democratic Forces Attack Funeral
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a tragic incident, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group associated with the Islamic State, launched a brutal attack on civilians gathered for a funeral in eastern Congo, confirmed by two officials.

This latest act of violence resulted in over 50 civilian fatalities, underscoring the severe threat posed by militant groups in the region.

The attack is one of the numerous large-scale assaults attributed to the ADF, emphasizing the ongoing instability and security challenges faced by eastern Congo residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

 India
2
India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

 India
3
India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

 United Arab Emirates
4
China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025