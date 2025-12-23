Tensions Persist: U.S. Dissatisfaction with M23 Withdrawal from Eastern Congo

The Trump administration has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Rwanda-backed M23 group's withdrawal from Uvira, a strategic town in eastern Congo. Despite the group's promises, Brussels residents reported continued clashes nearby, raising concerns about regional stability.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Rwanda's actions in the mineral-rich region, accusing them of violating a peace agreement, prompting M23 to promise a withdrawal for renewed peace talks. However, the U.S. remains unconvinced of a full retreat, citing M23's lingering presence around the city.

The ongoing conflict has significantly impacted local and regional communities, with thousands displaced and economic repercussions looming. As direct negotiations between M23 and Kinshasa occur in Qatar, the situation remains tense, threatening both social stability and the region's economic future.

