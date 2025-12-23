Tensions Persist: U.S. Dissatisfaction with M23 Withdrawal from Eastern Congo
The Trump administration remains dissatisfied with M23's incomplete withdrawal from Uvira, eastern Congo. Despite a pledged retreat after breaching a peace deal, clashes persist near the town. The conflict has fueled regional fears, displaced thousands, and prompted economic concerns, according to U.S. officials and the United Nations.
The Trump administration has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Rwanda-backed M23 group's withdrawal from Uvira, a strategic town in eastern Congo. Despite the group's promises, Brussels residents reported continued clashes nearby, raising concerns about regional stability.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Rwanda's actions in the mineral-rich region, accusing them of violating a peace agreement, prompting M23 to promise a withdrawal for renewed peace talks. However, the U.S. remains unconvinced of a full retreat, citing M23's lingering presence around the city.
The ongoing conflict has significantly impacted local and regional communities, with thousands displaced and economic repercussions looming. As direct negotiations between M23 and Kinshasa occur in Qatar, the situation remains tense, threatening both social stability and the region's economic future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Internet suspended in Assam's 2 Karbi Anglong districts after eviction-related fresh violence during clashes among groups: Official.
Clashes Erupt at Protest Against Minority Attacks
Israel's Unyielding Stance: No Full Military Withdrawal from Gaza
Rwanda's Withdrawal and the UN's Extended Mandate in Eastern Congo
Oppn creates uproar, seeks withdrawal of G RAM G Bill as Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan replies during discussion in RS.