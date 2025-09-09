High-Stakes Vice Presidential Voting Underway in Parliament
Union ministers, including PM Modi and former PM HD Deve Gowda, participated in voting for India's 15th Vice President. NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan is speculated to have cross-party support, hinting at a strategic political unity ahead of Bihar elections. Results are expected later in the evening.
- Country:
- India
In a momentous political event, Union ministers, along with former and current Prime Ministers, cast their votes for the new Vice President of India on Tuesday. The polls for electing the 15th Vice President saw key figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former PM HD Deve Gowda making their choices clear early in the day.
Amid speculations about cross-party alliances, Union Minister Chirag Paswan voiced strong support for NDA hopeful CP Radhakrishnan. Paswan suggested that even opposition MPs might lean towards backing Radhakrishnan, signaling a bold expectation of triumph for the NDA's candidate.
The stakes were high as major political players like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP veteran Amit Shah turned up to express their electoral verdict. The Vice Presidential election's outcome, expected by evening, could also set the tone for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, which the NDA plans to contest unitedly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
