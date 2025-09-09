Left Menu

Confident BJP Eyes Vice President Win Amidst 'Bogus Propaganda'

BJP MP Bhagwat Karad confidently declared there's 'no chance' of cross-voting against the NDA's VP nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. Echoing this sentiment, other party MPs criticized opposition strategies and predicted a significant victory for Radhakrishnan. Voting commenced with prominent leaders participating, as results are eagerly awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:51 IST
BJP MP Bhagwat Karad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhagwat Karad boldly affirmed on Tuesday that the NDA's vice presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan is all but assured victory. Speaking to ANI, Karad dismissed concerns about cross-voting, stating, "There are no chances of cross-voting. We will win the Vice-President elections for sure."

Further backing came from Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam, who accused the opposition of indulging in "bogus propaganda" and expressed confidence that the opposition's tactics would fail. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu also anticipated a substantial majority for the NDA candidate, emphasizing a strategic voting plan by the coalition's MPs.

Polling for the 15th Vice Presidential election began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his vote early. The NDA's CP Radhakrishnan faces the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, with vote counting slated for the evening. The results are part of a crucial election following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar 50 days prior due to health reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

