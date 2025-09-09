Historic Merger: Anglo American and Teck Resources Unite

London-listed mining giant Anglo American has announced a landmark merger with Canada's Teck Resources, setting the stage for the largest mining sector merger and acquisition deal in more than ten years.

The merger is the culmination of a series of strategic moves by Anglo American, including significant restructuring efforts and a shift towards focusing on copper and iron ore while moving away from coal assets.

Despite recent takeover attempts by industry heavyweights like BHP and Glencore, Anglo American has strategically aligned with Teck Resources to create a new entity, Anglo Teck, which will be headquartered in Canada with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.