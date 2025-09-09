Bird Flu Strikes Norway Amid European Resurgence

Norway has confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, on a farm in the northern region of the country. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) announced this development on Tuesday as Europe grapples with a seasonal resurgence of the virus.

The outbreak, located within the district of Hadsel in Nordland county, was detected among a flock of approximately 7,500 poultry, resulting in the deaths of 500 birds. The Paris-based WOAH provided these details based on reports from Norwegian authorities.

This development raises concerns as the continent faces an upswing in cases, highlighting the need for vigilance in preventing the spread of this highly contagious and lethal virus affecting avian populations across Europe.