Left Menu

Bird Flu Strikes Norway Amid European Resurgence

Norway has confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, on a farm in Nordland's Hadsel district, affecting a flock of 7,500 poultry and causing 500 deaths. This comes as Europe experiences a seasonal increase in the deadly virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:13 IST
Bird Flu Strikes Norway Amid European Resurgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Norway has confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, on a farm in the northern region of the country. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) announced this development on Tuesday as Europe grapples with a seasonal resurgence of the virus.

The outbreak, located within the district of Hadsel in Nordland county, was detected among a flock of approximately 7,500 poultry, resulting in the deaths of 500 birds. The Paris-based WOAH provided these details based on reports from Norwegian authorities.

This development raises concerns as the continent faces an upswing in cases, highlighting the need for vigilance in preventing the spread of this highly contagious and lethal virus affecting avian populations across Europe.

TRENDING

1
Urgent Financial Aid Sought for Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Urgent Financial Aid Sought for Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

 India
2
Mercedes-Benz Commits to India Amid EU-India Trade Talks

Mercedes-Benz Commits to India Amid EU-India Trade Talks

 Germany
3
Punjab Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel with Cross-Border Links

Punjab Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel with Cross-Border Links

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Down on Pakistan-Linked Drug Cartel

Punjab Police Crack Down on Pakistan-Linked Drug Cartel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025