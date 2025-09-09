Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Maulana Azad Medical College: Police Take Swift Action

Delhi police respond to bomb threats targeting Maulana Azad Medical College and Chief Minister's Secretariat. An email indicated possible detonation, prompting thorough inspections by bomb squads and anti-terror units. Despite no credible threats found, officials maintain high alert while investigating the email's origins. Legal action is under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:30 IST
Bomb Scare at Maulana Azad Medical College: Police Take Swift Action
Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College receives bomb threat (PHOTO/Maulana Azad Medical College). Image Credit: ANI
The Maulana Azad Medical College and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat were on high alert Tuesday following bomb threats received via email, according to local police sources.

Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan stated that although the email lacked specific details about the alleged threat to the college dean, precautionary measures were swiftly enacted. Law enforcement deployed bomb squads and anti-terrorist units to both sites to secure the areas.

Additional security efforts were led by Additional DCP Rishi and ACP Kamala Market Sulekha, ensuring thorough checks and employing specialized units such as a dog squad. Despite no immediate threats being confirmed, officials are taking the matter seriously, closely coordinating with cyber teams to trace the email's origin. The government of the potentially affected state has been alerted as investigations continue. Legal repercussions are on the table should a valid threat be identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

