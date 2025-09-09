Bomb Scare at Maulana Azad Medical College: Police Take Swift Action

The Maulana Azad Medical College and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat were on high alert Tuesday following bomb threats received via email, according to local police sources.

Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan stated that although the email lacked specific details about the alleged threat to the college dean, precautionary measures were swiftly enacted. Law enforcement deployed bomb squads and anti-terrorist units to both sites to secure the areas.

Additional security efforts were led by Additional DCP Rishi and ACP Kamala Market Sulekha, ensuring thorough checks and employing specialized units such as a dog squad. Despite no immediate threats being confirmed, officials are taking the matter seriously, closely coordinating with cyber teams to trace the email's origin. The government of the potentially affected state has been alerted as investigations continue. Legal repercussions are on the table should a valid threat be identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)