High-Profile Vice Presidential Voting at Parliament Amidst Political Ripples

In a high-stake electoral event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the Vice Presidential election at Parliament with voting starting at 10 am. A meticulous process under the returning officer ensures validity, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to cast his vote, marking a pivotal political moment.

The counting of votes is due at 6 PM in the same venue, where the contest unfolds between NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. Notable participation spans across party lines, with Union Ministers, Opposition leaders, and jailed MP 'Engineer Rashid' voting, amidst a backdrop of historical photo exhibitions.

However, not all MPs participated, as some parties like Bharat Rashtri Samiti, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Biju Janata Dal chose abstention due to respective state priorities, such as supporting local farming communities or flood victims. The election follows Jagdeep Dhankhar's July resignation due to health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)