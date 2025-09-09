Securing Energy: Turkey's LNG Agreement with BP

In a significant move to enhance energy security, Turkish state energy company BOTAS has entered into a three-year agreement with global energy giant BP to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Announced by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Tuesday, the deal stipulates that Turkey will receive 1.6 billion cubic meters of LNG annually.

This agreement is strategically important for ensuring Turkey's supply security during the winter, according to Bayraktar.

(With inputs from agencies.)