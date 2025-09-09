Securing Energy: Turkey's LNG Agreement with BP
Turkish state energy company BOTAS and BP have signed a three-year contract for 1.6 bcm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually. This strategic agreement, confirmed by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, aims to bolster Turkey's energy security during the winter months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:06 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant move to enhance energy security, Turkish state energy company BOTAS has entered into a three-year agreement with global energy giant BP to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Announced by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Tuesday, the deal stipulates that Turkey will receive 1.6 billion cubic meters of LNG annually.
This agreement is strategically important for ensuring Turkey's supply security during the winter, according to Bayraktar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement