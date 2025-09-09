Left Menu

India's Next Energy Revolution: Digital Public Infrastructure Unveiled

The Ministry of Power is requesting feedback from stakeholders on the India Energy Stack (IES), a digital public infrastructure aimed at creating a smart, connected energy ecosystem. The initiative includes a utility intelligence platform to improve sector innovation and efficiency. A stakeholder survey is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Power has invited stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed India Energy Stack (IES), a digital public infrastructure designed for the energy sector. This initiative aims to craft a connected, intelligent, and interoperable energy ecosystem.

According to an official statement, the ministry is conducting a stakeholder mapping survey to ensure the IES and its solutions are comprehensive and tailored for future needs. This survey, which serves as a foundation for understanding utility and solution provider needs, must be completed within two weeks.

The IES initiative also includes developing a utility intelligence platform using standardized and open APIs, in collaboration with selected power distribution utilities. This platform is expected to enhance data accessibility from various systems, fostering innovation and efficiency across the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

