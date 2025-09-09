Market Twists: Politics, Jobs, and Rate Cut Bets Shape Global Trends

MSCI's global equity index took a slight dip, while the dollar experienced a rise on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of a U.S. payrolls review which revised job creation figures significantly downward.

In the commodities sector, gold pared some of its gains, having hit a new record high earlier in the day. The U.S. Labor Department revealed that the economy had produced 911,000 fewer jobs than earlier estimated between March of last year and this year.

Amid this backdrop, anticipation has heightened that the Federal Reserve will implement a new rate cut as investors prepare for pivotal inflation data due later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)