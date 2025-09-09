Anglo American and Teck Resources Forge a Copper Powerhouse

Anglo American and Teck Resources have announced a planned merger, aiming to create a new global leader in copper mining named Anglo Teck. The merger, if approved by regulators, would result in Anglo American shareholders owning 62.4% of the new entity, while Teck shareholders hold 37.6%.

With a combined market capitalization of over $53 billion, Anglo Teck will become the world's fifth-largest copper company. The merger represents a strategic move to capitalize on rising copper demand due to the growth of electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.

The merger's structure — a zero-premium, all-share deal — could attract rival bids, but Anglo shareholders will receive a $4.5 billion special dividend. Despite this, both companies express commitment to the merger, emphasizing operational benefits and cost savings.

(With inputs from agencies.)