Delhi Police Exposes ISI Espionage Ring: Key Arrest Made

Delhi Police Special Cell dismantled a Pakistan-linked espionage module by arresting Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya. Accused of supplying SIM cards to ISI operatives, Chaurasiya's actions facilitated espionage activities in India. The investigation continues to uncover more operatives and foreign handlers involved in this intelligence breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:27 IST
Delhi Police bust ISI-linked espionage module (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell has dismantled an espionage module with ties to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). This operation culminated in the arrest of a 43-year-old suspect, Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya, accused of supplying SIM cards that were later leveraged by ISI operatives across the border.

The unraveling of the espionage network began on August 28, when intelligence suggested the presence of an ISI-linked individual in Vijay Block, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi. Swift police action led to Chaurasiya's capture. During the interrogation, he confessed to procuring 16 SIM cards via his Aadhaar card, which were subsequently smuggled to Nepal. Of these, 11 were traced back to being used in Pakistan for anti-India activities.

Further investigation revealed Chaurasiya's connection with ISI handlers through a Nepali intermediary, promised incentives like a U.S. visa and journalism opportunities abroad. He was tasked with supplying SIM cards and gathering sensitive information on the DRDO and Indian Army establishments. With a case registered under Sections 61(2)/152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Delhi Police continue to probe the wider network, seeking to apprehend additional associates and foreign operatives.

