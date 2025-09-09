PM Modi Calls for Peace Amidst Escalating Unrest in Nepal

In a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the Indian government's Cabinet Committee on Security convened to address the escalating unrest in Nepal. This session followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aerial visit to flood-affected regions of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, highlighting Nepal's dire situation.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his distress over the recent violence, which has resulted in the tragic loss of young lives. He emphasized the importance of stability and prosperity in Nepal for India's interests and urged the Nepali public to support peaceful resolutions.

The turmoil has intensified with Gen Z-led demonstrations escalating into deadly confrontations, resulting in significant casualties and extensive property damage. India's Ministry of External Affairs has voiced concern, advocating for dialogue while advising Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution amid the unrest.