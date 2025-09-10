Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks Amid South Korean Worker Deportations in Georgia

South Korean workers detained in a U.S. immigration raid are set to leave the country. The incident has prompted diplomatic discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. Efforts focus on preventing future incidents and ensuring re-entry rights for returning Koreans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 06:02 IST
Diplomatic Talks Amid South Korean Worker Deportations in Georgia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant immigration development, South Korean workers detained during a raid in Georgia are scheduled to leave the U.S. The diplomatic situation has prompted high-level discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the White House.

The detained workers, who were at a Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project site, are expected to return to South Korea via a chartered flight. Ahead of his Washington visit, Cho emphasized the need for collaboration with U.S. officials to avoid similar future occurrences and secure re-entry assurances for South Koreans.

Reflecting on the incident, former President Trump indicated in a social media post that the U.S. aims to streamline legal entry for foreign companies' staff, provided they comply with immigration laws. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Commerce are actively working on this matter.

TRENDING

1
US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China

US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China

 China
2
Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

 Global
3
Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire

Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire

 United Arab Emirates
4
Judge to Dismiss RICO Charges Against 'Cop City' Protesters

Judge to Dismiss RICO Charges Against 'Cop City' Protesters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025