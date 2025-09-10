Diplomatic Talks Amid South Korean Worker Deportations in Georgia

In a significant immigration development, South Korean workers detained during a raid in Georgia are scheduled to leave the U.S. The diplomatic situation has prompted high-level discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the White House.

The detained workers, who were at a Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project site, are expected to return to South Korea via a chartered flight. Ahead of his Washington visit, Cho emphasized the need for collaboration with U.S. officials to avoid similar future occurrences and secure re-entry assurances for South Koreans.

Reflecting on the incident, former President Trump indicated in a social media post that the U.S. aims to streamline legal entry for foreign companies' staff, provided they comply with immigration laws. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Commerce are actively working on this matter.