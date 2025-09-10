Lithium Market Shaken by CATL Mine Resumption News from China

In a significant development for the lithium industry, shares of lithium miners around the world experienced a downturn following news of Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) likely resuming operations at a lithium mine in Yichun, located in southern China's Jiangxi province.

The resumption news sent lithium carbonate futures in China plummeting more than 7% on Wednesday to their lowest in over a month. This potential supply boost has added pressure to a sector already reeling from an unexpected slowdown in electric vehicle demand.

Shares of Albemarle Corp, a major lithium producer, and Sigma Lithium Corp saw significant declines, while Australia-listed miners like Pilbara Minerals faced steep losses. The slowdown has also affected the S&P/ASX 200 index. CATL's operations had been suspended since August due to a license expiry, causing previous elevations in lithium prices.

