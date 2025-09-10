ExxonMobil Eyes Long-Term LNG Deals as EU Commits to U.S. Energy Pact

The European Union is poised to enter multi-decade U.S. gas contracts as part of a commitment to purchase billions of dollars in American energy, according to reports from the Financial Times.

In July, the EU committed to acquiring $750 billion in U.S. energy by 2028 under a new trade agreement with Washington. Despite declining to comment, the EU's actions suggest long-term energy ties with the U.S. are imminent.

Peter Clarke, ExxonMobil's senior vice president of liquefied natural gas (LNG), noted Europe's growing infrastructure as a critical factor for long-term supply contracts. The U.S., a key player in the energy trade, provided a substantial portion of the EU's energy imports in 2024, with LNG imports seeing a significant annual rise.