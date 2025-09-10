Global Markets Steady Amid Inflation and Geopolitical Worries

Global shares experienced gains on Wednesday while the dollar stabilized as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data. This data is poised to impact future Federal Reserve policy decisions amidst rising geopolitical tensions contributing to increased oil and gold prices.

European shares saw an uplift, thanks to gains by companies like Inditex and Novo Nordisk following restructuring announcements. Meanwhile, geopolitical unrest following Israel's attack on Hamas leadership and tensions in Poland barely impacted buoyant equity markets.

Expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut are strong, influenced by dismal payroll reports and betting on inflation data releases. The European Central Bank is also focusing on its policy stance as inflation and unemployment figures provide mixed signals for future rate decisions.