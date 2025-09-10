Left Menu

A Fragile Axis: China's Diplomatic Dance with Russia and North Korea

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un's recent meeting in Beijing raised global concern over a potential 'autocratic alliance' resisting Western influence. Despite appearances, analysts suggest a cohesive bloc is unlikely due to unresolved trade agreements and the absence of a trilateral summit, highlighting geopolitical complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent meeting in Beijing between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un has sparked global anxiety over the emergence of what some describe as an 'autocratic alliance'. This assembly challenges Western dominance, yet experts caution against interpreting it as an impending geopolitical realignment.

Diplomatic insiders note the absence of a formal trilateral summit, suggesting unresolved trade agreements and even a vague pipeline project hinder the formation of a cohesive bloc. While the spectacle of nuclear-armed leaders together may create waves, practical cooperation appears limited.

The parade offered a diplomatic boost for Xi, strengthened Putin's stance against Western narratives, and subtly supported Kim's nuclear aspirations. However, conflicting signals imply that genuine trilateral military collaboration or economic unity remains out of reach, underscoring the ongoing complexity of international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

