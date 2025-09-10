Oracle Surge Propels S&P 500 Futures to Record High Amid Inflation Watch

S&P 500 futures reached an unprecedented peak on Wednesday, guided by Oracle's exceptional performance. Oracle rose by nearly 29% in premarket trading after projecting over half a trillion dollars in future cloud infrastructure revenue, driven by escalating demand for its cost-effective services.

Other companies in related sectors also saw gains: Nvidia climbed by 2%, Advanced Micro Devices advanced 3.3%, and Broadcom gained 2.2%. Companies powering data centers, like Constellation Energy and Vistra, also saw stock increases amidst anticipation of the day's U.S. producer prices report.

Additionally, a federal judge halted the removal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, while trade bets leaned towards a Federal Reserve rate cut after recent labor data indicated a slowing job market. As the market watched forthcoming data, Wall Street maintained a positive trajectory, reclaiming high ground despite historical September downturns.

