Nvidia's Strategic Shift: AI Chips Poised for Chinese Shores

Nvidia is set to deliver its second-most powerful AI chips, the H200, to Chinese clients by the Lunar New Year in mid-February, according to insiders. Initial shipments could range between 40,000 to 80,000 H200 chips, fulfilling orders from existing stocks.

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated these sales are now permissible under a 25% fee, diverging from the Biden administration's previous ban over national security concerns. This development comes as China seeks to bolster its domestic AI chip industry, though it is yet to match the H200's capabilities.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's plan depends heavily on Beijing's approval, and the timeline remains fluid as government decisions loom. Chinese officials are deliberating on measures to possibly bundle H200 purchases with domestic chips to nurture local production, signaling the intricacies at play in this geopolitical chess game.

