Left Menu

Nvidia's Strategic Shift: AI Chips Poised for Chinese Shores

Nvidia plans to ship its H200 AI chips to China by mid-February 2023. Initially using existing stock, orders could total up to 80,000 chips. The move follows policy changes allowing such sales with a fee, marking a shift from previous restrictions and highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:52 IST
Nvidia's Strategic Shift: AI Chips Poised for Chinese Shores
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia is set to deliver its second-most powerful AI chips, the H200, to Chinese clients by the Lunar New Year in mid-February, according to insiders. Initial shipments could range between 40,000 to 80,000 H200 chips, fulfilling orders from existing stocks.

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated these sales are now permissible under a 25% fee, diverging from the Biden administration's previous ban over national security concerns. This development comes as China seeks to bolster its domestic AI chip industry, though it is yet to match the H200's capabilities.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's plan depends heavily on Beijing's approval, and the timeline remains fluid as government decisions loom. Chinese officials are deliberating on measures to possibly bundle H200 purchases with domestic chips to nurture local production, signaling the intricacies at play in this geopolitical chess game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025