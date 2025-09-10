Left Menu

Security Assurances Amplified Amid Delhi Temple Safety Concerns

In response to fears following a fatal incident at Kalkaji Temple, its Peethadheeshwar asserts the area's safety, highlighting increased police presence and effective management during Navratri. Despite criticisms from opposition regarding law and order in Delhi, officials emphasize their efforts in ensuring secure and seamless visits for devotees.

Updated: 10-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Following the killing of a sevadar at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, Surendra Nath Avdhut, the Peethadheeshwar, has reassured devotees of the temple's safety. He asserted that misconceptions are influencing public perception since the August 29 incident, emphasizing that measures are in place to ensure smooth and secure visits to the revered site.

Avdhut debunked claims of insecurity, noting the incident's distance from the temple premises and lauding the local administration's preparedness, especially during the Navratri festival. Enhanced security measures, including a new police post and volunteer support, are designed to prevent inconvenience and protect the influx of worshippers.

The incident saw the fatal attack on Yogendra Singh, leading to accusations of BJP's failure in law enforcement by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, who criticized the government for lax security. Recent arrests have been made as part of the ongoing investigation, highlighting the city's proactive approach to addressing such crimes.

