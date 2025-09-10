Majestic National Flag Unfurled, Assam Rifles Celebrate Valor and Unity

In a grand gesture of national pride, Major General Suresh Bhambhu, YSM, SM, and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), unfurled an impressive 72-foot-high National Flag at the HQ IGAR East in Srikona. This significant event on Wednesday was attended by a host of dignitaries including Major General Ashim Kohli, SM (Retd), CEO of the Flag Foundation of India, along with families and students from the Srikona garrison.

The event commenced with the National Anthem swelling through the air as the gigantic flag waved elegantly, instilling a sense of patriotism among the assemblage. In conjunction with the flag ceremony, the Assam Rifles held an Ex-Servicemen Interaction Meet in Udaipur, aiming to reinforce relations with its veteran soldiers and reaffirm their commitment to their well-being.

The meet served as a vital forum for ex-servicemen to voice their experiences and challenges, particularly concerning medical services and welfare issues. These were meticulously recorded with promises of swift action to resolve them. This session underscored the ongoing dedication of the Assam Rifles to support their veterans, cementing the bond between serving members and their retired comrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)