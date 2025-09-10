Left Menu

Rajesh Power Services Secures Major Contract for Underground Cable Transformation

Rajesh Power Services has won a significant Rs 143-crore contract from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) to convert existing overhead networks into an underground cable system across various regions. The project spans Valsad city, Valsad rural, and Surat rural, enhancing power transmission and distribution.

Updated: 10-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:38 IST
In a significant development, Rajesh Power Services announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial Rs 143-crore contract from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL).

The agreement entails transforming the existing 11/22kV high tension overhead network into a sophisticated underground cable and Medium Voltage Covered Conductor system. This conversion will occur under the System Improvement scheme, targeting Valsad city, Valsad rural, and Surat rural areas.

Rajesh Power Services Ltd (RPSL), a prominent player in the Power Transmission and Distribution Sector, continues to solidify its position as a leader in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services with this new project.

