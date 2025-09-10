Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan: India's New Vice President-Elect Set for Oath Ceremony

The newly elected Vice President of India, Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, is set to take his oath on September 12 at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath, marking a significant milestone in Radhakrishnan's political journey.

Radhakrishnan, representing the NDA, secured 452 votes, outperforming the opposition's B. Sudershan Reddy, who obtained 300 votes. With a voter turnout of 98.2%, 752 of 781 ballots were valid. Speculation arises as the NDA candidate received unexpected support, potentially indicating cross-voting by opposition members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan, expressing confidence in his ability to uphold constitutional values and enhance parliamentary discussions. Despite the high participation, 13 MPs abstained from the vote, including members from BJD, BRS, SAD, and one Independent. The political landscape now anticipates Radhakrishnan's contributions as Vice President.

(With inputs from agencies.)