Delhi Court Reviews Allegations of Electoral Forgery Against Sonia Gandhi

The potential legal troubles for Congress leader Sonia Gandhi have taken a significant turn as a Delhi Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a complaint alleging electoral forgery. The complaint, lodged by Vikas Tripathi, accuses Gandhi of being included in the voter list before obtaining Indian citizenship in 1983.

During the hearing, Senior Counsel Pavan Narang contended that Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in the New Delhi constituency's voter rolls was based on questionable documentation, considering she was not an Indian citizen until April 30, 1983. Narang indicated that her early entry and subsequent deletion from the rolls imply irregularity.

Tripathi's plea insists on a thorough police investigation into the alleged submission of forged documents to the Election Commission, highlighting that previous complaints to Delhi Police did not result in action. The case also references a 1985 Allahabad High Court judgment, underscoring the legal complexities surrounding Gandhi's citizenship and voter enrollment.

