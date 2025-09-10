Left Menu

Tripura's NCL Exhibition: Transforming Criminal Justice

The Government of Tripura has inaugurated a state-level exhibition on New Criminal Laws to showcase transformative reforms in the criminal justice system. The event, running from September 10-14, 2025, aims to raise public awareness and enhance understanding of new legal frameworks through engaging exhibits and demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:06 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on state-level exhibition (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The state of Tripura witnessed a significant event on Wednesday as the Government inaugurated an exhibition on New Criminal Laws (NCL) at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre, Hapania, Agartala. Scheduled to run from September 10th to September 14th, 2025, the exhibition aims to highlight transformational reforms in the criminal justice system.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha presided over the inauguration, accompanied by Anurag, DGP of Tripura Police, and several dignitaries. The event features stalls from various departments like Police, State Forensic Science Laboratory, Health, and Prisons, each underscoring the positive shifts in the justice system under the new legal framework.

Utilizing graffiti, flex prints, and interactive displays, the exhibition seeks to enhance the public's understanding of the progressive new criminal laws. Officials assert this initiative will foster better citizen engagement with law enforcement and justice delivery in the state.

In tandem with the exhibition, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the government's dedication to infrastructure development, marked by a budget allocation of Rs 7,000 crore. He announced the sanctioned establishment of two one-stop centres and monthly social allowances for Divyangjans.

The Chief Minister further highlighted significant investments in development projects, including the inauguration of projects worth Rs 61 crore, and initiatives under the Poshan Abhiyan, providing Anganwadi workers with smartphones equipped with the Poshan Tracker app for monitoring daily activities.

