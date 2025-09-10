Left Menu

SIT Report Sparks Controversy Over MP's Alleged Pakistan Ties

The Assam SIT submitted its report on alleged links between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan, revealing shocking details about anti-India activities. The report implicates government officials and foreign nationals, and the findings are under review by the Assam Cabinet for further steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:36 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma receives the report from SIT (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted a report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's supposed connections with Pakistan. The report, delivered at Lok Sewa Bhawan, involved SIT member's Munna Prasad Gupta, Rosie Kalita, Pranabjyoti Goswami, and Maitrayee Deka presence.

Chief Minister Sarma, through a post on platform X, highlighted the investigation's uncovering of alarming facts about a broader conspiracy to undermine national sovereignty. The SIT was initiated in February 2025 to look into such suspected anti-India activities, involving a Pakistani citizen, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

The report also highlighted how Pakistan's Ministry of Interior aided the visit of an Assam MP to Pakistan. Furthermore, the engagement of a British national, married to an Indian MP, with these conspiracies was established. The Assam Cabinet will now scrutinize the SIT's findings before public disclosure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

