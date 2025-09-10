Cuba Plunged into Darkness: Nationwide Blackout Highlights Fragile Power Grid

Communist Cuba is facing another massive power failure as its national grid collapsed for the fourth time in less than a year, leading to a nationwide blackout. According to the Energy Ministry and National Electric Union, the grid disconnected at 9.14 a.m. on the Caribbean island, plunging the nation into darkness.

The Ministry has announced investigations into the causes while initiating the restoration process. Prior to this blackout, many of the island's 10 million residents were enduring up to 16-hour daily blackouts, compounding already severe energy shortages.

This latest collapse exposes Cuba's frail and outdated power infrastructure, already struggling due to dwindling oil imports from Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico. As the economic crisis deepens, citizens like Raúl Ernesto Gutierrez and Danai Hernandez express frustration over adapting to life without reliable electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)