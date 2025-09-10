Left Menu

Cuba Plunged into Darkness: Nationwide Blackout Highlights Fragile Power Grid

Cuba's national power grid failed for the fourth time in a year, causing a nationwide blackout. Ten million residents are left without power amid ongoing daily blackouts. The crisis stems from antiquated infrastructure and reduced oil imports, aggravating Cuba's already dire economic situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:02 IST
Cuba Plunged into Darkness: Nationwide Blackout Highlights Fragile Power Grid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Communist Cuba is facing another massive power failure as its national grid collapsed for the fourth time in less than a year, leading to a nationwide blackout. According to the Energy Ministry and National Electric Union, the grid disconnected at 9.14 a.m. on the Caribbean island, plunging the nation into darkness.

The Ministry has announced investigations into the causes while initiating the restoration process. Prior to this blackout, many of the island's 10 million residents were enduring up to 16-hour daily blackouts, compounding already severe energy shortages.

This latest collapse exposes Cuba's frail and outdated power infrastructure, already struggling due to dwindling oil imports from Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico. As the economic crisis deepens, citizens like Raúl Ernesto Gutierrez and Danai Hernandez express frustration over adapting to life without reliable electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Isra...

 Belgium
2
India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tripura CM Advocates for New Criminal Laws for Swift Justice

Tripura CM Advocates for New Criminal Laws for Swift Justice

 India
4
NATO's Unmanned Challenge: Drone Incursions in Polish Airspace

NATO's Unmanned Challenge: Drone Incursions in Polish Airspace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025