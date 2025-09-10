Left Menu

Unified Pension Scheme: A New Era for Central Government Employees

The Indian government has introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for central employees, allowing them to switch between it and the National Pension System (NPS). Announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the scheme provides flexibility and clear guidelines on enrollments, contributions, and benefits, enhancing employee choices and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has announced a new pension option for its employees, allowing them to switch between the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and the National Pension System (NPS). The announcement was made during the release of the CCS Rules, 2025, by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The scheme offers employees the flexibility to revert to the NPS one year before or three months prior to opting for voluntary retirement. The initiative aims to provide a transparent enrollment process and detailed guidelines on contributions and benefits.

A short film and an outreach drive, including FAQs, have been launched to address potential queries. This step represents a significant move towards granting national staff a greater range of choices in their retirement planning.

