Unified Pension Scheme: A New Era for Central Government Employees

The Central Government has announced a new pension option for its employees, allowing them to switch between the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and the National Pension System (NPS). The announcement was made during the release of the CCS Rules, 2025, by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The scheme offers employees the flexibility to revert to the NPS one year before or three months prior to opting for voluntary retirement. The initiative aims to provide a transparent enrollment process and detailed guidelines on contributions and benefits.

A short film and an outreach drive, including FAQs, have been launched to address potential queries. This step represents a significant move towards granting national staff a greater range of choices in their retirement planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)