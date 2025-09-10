Left Menu

New Leadership at IARC: Abhishek Maheshwari Takes the Helm

The International Asset Reconstruction Company (IARC) appointed Abhishek Maheshwari as its new Managing Director and CEO. Maheshwari, with over two decades of experience in distressed debt management, aims to leverage his expertise to enhance IARC's operations across global markets, following the company's establishment under India's SARFAESI Act.

  • India

International Asset Reconstruction Company (IARC) has named Abhishek Maheshwari as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a move announced on Wednesday. IARC, established in 2002 under India's SARFAESI Act, is a prominent player in the asset reconstruction sector with operations in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Maheshwari's appointment comes as he brings over 20 years of valuable experience in distressed debt management, a critical area for the company. His prior expertise in debt collections and recovery practices, spanning numerous global markets, is expected to strengthen IARC's strategic positioning within the industry.

With Maheshwari at the helm, IARC aims to further solidify its reputation for effective debt retrieval and recovery, enhancing its market performance and client satisfaction across different regions.

