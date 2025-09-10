The Silent Epidemic: Tackling Suicide in the Age of Technology

Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court recently expressed concern over mobile phones diminishing family communication, leading to loneliness and increased suicide rates.

Addressing a seminar, Yadav cautioned parents against pushing children into specific careers, advocating for freedom of choice to prevent depression.

Professor Anupam Agarwal noted a rise in suicides among students in higher education, attributing stress and family problems as primary causes for declining mental health.