The Silent Epidemic: Tackling Suicide in the Age of Technology
Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court emphasized the impact of mobile phones on family communication, linking it to loneliness and suicide. He warned against pressuring children into careers and urged enhancing communication. Professor Anupam Agarwal highlighted stress-induced suicides in higher education due to mental health issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court recently expressed concern over mobile phones diminishing family communication, leading to loneliness and increased suicide rates.
Addressing a seminar, Yadav cautioned parents against pushing children into specific careers, advocating for freedom of choice to prevent depression.
Professor Anupam Agarwal noted a rise in suicides among students in higher education, attributing stress and family problems as primary causes for declining mental health.
Advertisement