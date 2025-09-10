Left Menu

Klarna's Stellar NYSE Debut Signals Shift in Payment Industry

Klarna, a Swedish buy-now-pay-later firm, launched its IPO on the NYSE, witnessing a 30% surge and achieving a market value near USD 20 billion. The IPO secured USD 1.37 billion, becoming 2025's largest. Klarna aims to penetrate the US market, challenging credit card companies with its pay-in-4 plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:37 IST
Klarna's Stellar NYSE Debut Signals Shift in Payment Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Klarna, the Swedish buy-now-pay-later company, saw its shares soar by 30% during its inaugural trading session on the New York Stock Exchange. Priced at USD 52 per share, this public offering elevated Klarna's market valuation to nearly USD 20 billion, reasserting its status as a market leader.

The IPO, which raised approximately USD 1.37 billion, stands as the largest for the year, according to Renaissance Capital. This move signifies Klarna's strategic intent to dominate the American market, marking a robust entry into the world's largest consumer and credit card market.

CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski emphasized Klarna's ambition to offer an alternative to traditional credit cards, which he sees as costly and often misused. Klarna's popular 'pay-in-4' plan, allowing consumers to split purchases into four manageable payments, has been pivotal in its international growth and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

 France
2
Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

 Global
3
Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

 Qatar
4
Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025