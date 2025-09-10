Klarna's Stellar NYSE Debut Signals Shift in Payment Industry

Klarna, the Swedish buy-now-pay-later company, saw its shares soar by 30% during its inaugural trading session on the New York Stock Exchange. Priced at USD 52 per share, this public offering elevated Klarna's market valuation to nearly USD 20 billion, reasserting its status as a market leader.

The IPO, which raised approximately USD 1.37 billion, stands as the largest for the year, according to Renaissance Capital. This move signifies Klarna's strategic intent to dominate the American market, marking a robust entry into the world's largest consumer and credit card market.

CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski emphasized Klarna's ambition to offer an alternative to traditional credit cards, which he sees as costly and often misused. Klarna's popular 'pay-in-4' plan, allowing consumers to split purchases into four manageable payments, has been pivotal in its international growth and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)