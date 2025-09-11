Conflicting Reports Emerge in Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

Officials are offering conflicting narratives regarding the suspect's status in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The incident occurred on Wednesday, prompting varied statements about whether the suspect is detained.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced via X that a suspect was in custody, further escalating confusion with local law enforcement.

While the Utah Department of Public Safety stated the suspect remained at large, Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed a 'person of interest' is being held, adding layers to the ongoing investigation.