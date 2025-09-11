Conflicting Reports Emerge in Charlie Kirk Shooting Case
Conflicting accounts have surfaced regarding the custody status of the suspect in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. FBI Director Kash Patel claimed the suspect was detained, while local officials maintained that the suspect was still at large. Utah Governor Spencer Cox mentioned a 'person of interest' was in custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 04:21 IST
Officials are offering conflicting narratives regarding the suspect's status in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The incident occurred on Wednesday, prompting varied statements about whether the suspect is detained.
FBI Director Kash Patel announced via X that a suspect was in custody, further escalating confusion with local law enforcement.
While the Utah Department of Public Safety stated the suspect remained at large, Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed a 'person of interest' is being held, adding layers to the ongoing investigation.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FBI Director Patel Updates on Charlie Kirk Case
Person suspected in fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk now in custody, FBI director says, reports AP.
Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at an event in Utah, President Trump says, reports AP.
FBI Firings Lawsuit: Allegations of a Political Purge Under Trump
Controversial Conservative Voice Silenced: Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event