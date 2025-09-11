Jealousy Fuels Gruesome Crime in Tamil Nadu: Two Beheaded by Enraged Husband
In a shocking act driven by jealousy, Kolanji surrendered to Vellore Prison after decapitating his wife, Lakshmi, and her lover, Thangarasu, in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. Police interventions swiftly followed as Kolanji confessed and handed in the severed heads, marking a grisly end to a tragic tale.
In a gruesome crime of passion, a man named Kolanji has surrendered to Vellore Prison after committing a double homicide in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. On Thursday morning, Kolanji beheaded his second wife, Lakshmi, and her partner, Thangarasu, after discovering their extramarital affair, sparking a shocking turn of events.
The assailant, a resident of Malaikottalam in Kallakurichi district, brutally attacked the couple on the terrace of his home. After the murders, Kolanji fled the scene with the heads, leaving the bodies amidst a pool of blood. The Varanjaram police swiftly responded, recovering the deceased and transporting them to Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations.
In an unexpected move, Kolanji transported the severed heads to Vellore Prison, where he surrendered, delivering the grim evidence in a bag. This distressing crime has prompted Vellore prison authorities to immediately notify the Paagayam police, who arrested the suspect. The investigation continues as officials delve deeper into the motives and circumstances surrounding this brutal act.
