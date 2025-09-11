Gujarat's Vanpal Smarak Pays Tribute to Fallen Forest Heroes

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked National Forest Martyrs' Day by visiting the 'Vanpal Smarak' in Gandhinagar to honor nine forest personnel who died safeguarding wildlife and forests. This solemn event saw Patel lay floral tributes, underscoring the sacrifice of brave individuals committed to environmental conservation.

The remembrance, initiated by the Central Government in 2013, designates September 11th annually to honor the sacrifice of forest guards, range officers, and other frontline staff. Patel was joined by Minister Mulubhai Bera, State Minister Mukesh Patel, and other dignitaries who collectively paid respects by observing two minutes of silence.

The ceremony included heartfelt tributes from MLA Ritaben Patel, Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Head of Forest Force A P Singh, and senior officials. Separately, CM Yadav honored former leaders, including late Vijay Rupani, on the first day of the Legislative Assembly's seventh session, reflecting on their contributions and untimely passing.