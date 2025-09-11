Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, the Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended five individuals connected to a Pakistani-supported terror cell, as confirmed by Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Additional Commissioner of Police of the Special Cell.

The arrests were made after eleven individuals were initially detained, five of whom remain in custody. The accused hail from Jharkhand, Delhi, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, hinting at a widespread network. Investigations reveal the group's sinister plans to form a Khilafat-style organization and carry out ideologically driven jihadist attacks, including targeted killings.

Seized from the suspects were materials to manufacture improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including sulphuric components, wires, ball bearings, and other equipment. Firearms and ammunition were also recovered. Commanded by an individual using the alias 'Ghazwa Leader,' the group allegedly aimed to replicate a jihadist framework within India, under the direction of a Pakistani handler. Continued probes are underway to uncover more about the network's operations and connections.

