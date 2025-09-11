Left Menu

CRPF Raises Concerns Over Rahul Gandhi's Security Lapses During Foreign Trips

The CRPF has alerted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about security breaches by senior leader Rahul Gandhi during his travels abroad. Despite 'Z+' security, Gandhi has allegedly failed to follow necessary protocols, raising concerns over his safety and the effectiveness of VVIP security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:53 IST
CRPF Raises Concerns Over Rahul Gandhi's Security Lapses During Foreign Trips
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Jan Adhikar Rally (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has expressed concerns over repeated security protocol violations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his international visits. A detailed letter highlighting these breaches was addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, with an additional communication directed to Rahul Gandhi himself.

Officials disclosed that Gandhi, who is protected by a 'Z+' security detail, including Advance Security Liaison cover, frequently neglected essential protective measures during travels abroad. These lapses have been repeatedly pointed out to both Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, stressing the risks posed to his safety.

The CRPF's correspondence, dated September 10, pointed specifically to tours in countries like Italy, Vietnam, Dubai, Qatar, London, and Malaysia. They urged strict compliance with the mandated Yellow Book protocol, which requires prior notification to security agencies for high-profile individuals' movements to ensure adequate safety arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

 India
2
Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto Gains

Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto...

 Global
3
Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

 India
4
Successful Evacuation of Telugu People from Nepal by Andhra Pradesh Government

Successful Evacuation of Telugu People from Nepal by Andhra Pradesh Governme...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025