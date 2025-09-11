CRPF Raises Concerns Over Rahul Gandhi's Security Lapses During Foreign Trips

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has expressed concerns over repeated security protocol violations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his international visits. A detailed letter highlighting these breaches was addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, with an additional communication directed to Rahul Gandhi himself.

Officials disclosed that Gandhi, who is protected by a 'Z+' security detail, including Advance Security Liaison cover, frequently neglected essential protective measures during travels abroad. These lapses have been repeatedly pointed out to both Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, stressing the risks posed to his safety.

The CRPF's correspondence, dated September 10, pointed specifically to tours in countries like Italy, Vietnam, Dubai, Qatar, London, and Malaysia. They urged strict compliance with the mandated Yellow Book protocol, which requires prior notification to security agencies for high-profile individuals' movements to ensure adequate safety arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)