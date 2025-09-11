SEBI Eyes Regulatory Reforms: Easing IPOs and Attracting Foreign Investors

In a significant move towards regulatory modernization, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is poised to deliberate on a slew of reforms aimed at easing market norms. The board meeting, scheduled for Friday, will focus on relaxing IPO requirements for large enterprises and extending their timelines to meet public shareholding norms, according to sources.

Ahead of the meeting, several draft proposals have already been opened for public feedback, signaling SEBI's attempt to refine India's regulatory framework. The agenda includes making compliance more straightforward for foreign portfolio investors, and it proposes new rules for accredited investors in alternative investment funds, as well as expanded roles for rating agencies and changes to the status of specific equity models.

The board also anticipates discussing the introduction of a unified access system, dubbed SWAGAT-FI, to streamline investment processes for low-risk foreign entities. This ambitious framework intends to simplify compliance requirements and expedite the registration process, thereby making India a more attractive investment destination.

