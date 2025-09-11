Haryana CM Champions Gurugram Cleanliness Drive

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took an active role in the 2025 Haryana City Cleanliness Campaign on Thursday, underlining the shared responsibility of citizens to maintain Gurugram's cleanliness and greenery. CM Saini highlighted the significant involvement of senior citizens and women, urging residents to actively partake in keeping the city at the top of cleanliness rankings.

Speaking at the event, Saini emphasized, "Gurugram should be clean and healthy, and I appeal to every citizen to continuously engage in this cleanliness drive. It is our collective duty to ensure Gurugram remains number one in cleanliness rankings." The event was attended by Gurugram MLA Mukesh Aggarwal and marked a part of the broader Haryana Urban Cleanliness Campaign.

The campaign also saw participation from followers of Dera Sacha Sauda and members of Nirankari and Radha Soami Satsang institutions, contributing to the "Mera Gurugram Swacch Gurugram" initiative. Running under the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, the campaign, which began on August 11, will culminate on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Earlier, CM Saini kick-started an 11-week cleanliness initiative in Kurukshetra on August 24, scheduled to run until November 7 as part of the "Swachh Kurukshetra - Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhimaan" effort.