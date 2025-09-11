Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Infrastructure Crumbles in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure faced severe disruptions due to the monsoon, affecting roads, power, and water supply. The State Disaster Management Authority's report details these impacts, with Mandi district being the hardest hit. The monsoon death toll has risen to 380, with rain-related incidents as a major cause.

A visual of flash flood in Mandi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A comprehensive report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reveals extensive damage to key infrastructure elements during the ongoing monsoon season. Three National Highways and a total of 574 roads were impacted, complicating transportation across the state.

Power outages have been widespread, as 812 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) experienced failures, causing substantial disruptions for residents. Water supply services have also been hit hard, with 369 schemes facing operational challenges, marking a slight improvement from previous figures.

Mandi district emerged as the most severely affected area, encountering the highest number of roadblocks and power interruptions. Meanwhile, the cumulative monsoon-related death toll has reached 380, underscoring the dangerous conditions brought on by persistent heavy rains and subsequent incidents like landslides and floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

