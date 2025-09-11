Siyom Prahar: Indian Army's Drone Warfare Breakthrough

The Indian Army marked a milestone with the successful execution of Exercise Siyom Prahar from September 8 to 10, focusing on validating drone integration in tactical warfare. The exercise was conducted under true-to-life battlefield scenarios, showcasing a leap forward in operational readiness through the strategic use of drones.

According to official statements, the exercise scope included consistent surveillance, battlefield reconnaissance, target acquisition, and precision strikes. This marks a pivotal shift, underscoring the significance of unmanned aerial vehicles in boosting combat efficacy. The initiative concentrated on refining Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) suited for emerging battlefields, promoting innovative integration of drone data with conventional firepower, and enhancing rapid decision-making during dynamic combat operations.

The event underscored the necessity for adaptability and collaboration between traditional combat forces and new technological advancements. Exercise Siyom Prahar exemplifies the Indian Army's steady dedication to military innovation, ensuring preparedness for future challenges by blending advanced technologies like drones with established military acumen.

Outcomes from the exercise offer critical insights into operational integration, serving as force multipliers and guiding future operational strategies. Exercise Siyom Prahar affirmed the army's determination to leverage technology as a pivotal element for securing operational superiority, amplifying combat preparedness, and sustaining a future-ready, combat-capable force.

