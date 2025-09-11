Left Menu

Siyom Prahar: Indian Army's Drone Warfare Breakthrough

The Indian Army's Exercise Siyom Prahar demonstrated successful integration of drone technology in modern warfare. Conducted under realistic conditions, it validated drones' roles in surveillance, target acquisition, and precision strikes, highlighting the Army's commitment to innovation and operational readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:05 IST
Siyom Prahar: Indian Army's Drone Warfare Breakthrough
Indian Army conducts Exercise Siyom Prahar (Photo/@prodefgau). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army marked a milestone with the successful execution of Exercise Siyom Prahar from September 8 to 10, focusing on validating drone integration in tactical warfare. The exercise was conducted under true-to-life battlefield scenarios, showcasing a leap forward in operational readiness through the strategic use of drones.

According to official statements, the exercise scope included consistent surveillance, battlefield reconnaissance, target acquisition, and precision strikes. This marks a pivotal shift, underscoring the significance of unmanned aerial vehicles in boosting combat efficacy. The initiative concentrated on refining Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) suited for emerging battlefields, promoting innovative integration of drone data with conventional firepower, and enhancing rapid decision-making during dynamic combat operations.

The event underscored the necessity for adaptability and collaboration between traditional combat forces and new technological advancements. Exercise Siyom Prahar exemplifies the Indian Army's steady dedication to military innovation, ensuring preparedness for future challenges by blending advanced technologies like drones with established military acumen.

Outcomes from the exercise offer critical insights into operational integration, serving as force multipliers and guiding future operational strategies. Exercise Siyom Prahar affirmed the army's determination to leverage technology as a pivotal element for securing operational superiority, amplifying combat preparedness, and sustaining a future-ready, combat-capable force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SaveIN Partners with TrillionLoans to Transform Healthcare Financing

SaveIN Partners with TrillionLoans to Transform Healthcare Financing

 India
2
Nepal Youth Protests Surge: Calls for Anti-Corruption Reform and Leadership Overhaul

Nepal Youth Protests Surge: Calls for Anti-Corruption Reform and Leadership ...

 Nepal
3
WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future

WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future

 India
4
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025