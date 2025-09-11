Slovakia's Stand: Balancing Sanctions and Industry Concerns
Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, announced that the country cannot support further EU sanctions against Russia. The country seeks EU proposals that align climate targets with automotive and heavy industry needs and address electricity prices before agreeing to more sanctions.
Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized the importance of addressing electricity prices within the bloc, suggesting that economic considerations are paramount.
This stance highlights Slovakia's strategic approach to balancing environmental obligations with economic realities, potentially impacting future EU-Russian relations.
