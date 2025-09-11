Slovakia has declared its inability to support additional European Union sanctions against Russia. The country is urging the EU to first propose solutions to align its climate targets with the economic needs of the automotive and heavy industries.

Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized the importance of addressing electricity prices within the bloc, suggesting that economic considerations are paramount.

This stance highlights Slovakia's strategic approach to balancing environmental obligations with economic realities, potentially impacting future EU-Russian relations.

