Slovakia's Stand: Balancing Sanctions and Industry Concerns

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, announced that the country cannot support further EU sanctions against Russia. The country seeks EU proposals that align climate targets with automotive and heavy industry needs and address electricity prices before agreeing to more sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:09 IST
Slovakia has declared its inability to support additional European Union sanctions against Russia. The country is urging the EU to first propose solutions to align its climate targets with the economic needs of the automotive and heavy industries.

Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized the importance of addressing electricity prices within the bloc, suggesting that economic considerations are paramount.

This stance highlights Slovakia's strategic approach to balancing environmental obligations with economic realities, potentially impacting future EU-Russian relations.

