U.S. and EU Unite to Pressure Russia on Energy
The United States and European Union have agreed on the need to increase pressure on Russia over energy issues, according to EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen. Discussions with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright did not include sanctions, focusing instead on their ambitious plan to phase out Russian energy quickly.
The United States and the European Union have reached a consensus on the necessity to exert increased pressure on Russia concerning energy matters. This revelation came from EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, following a discussion with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Thursday.
Jorgensen indicated that while sanctions were not part of their discussions, both parties are working towards finalizing an already ambitious plan to phase out Russian energy sources. This strategy is aimed at reducing dependence on Russian energy as rapidly as possible.
Efforts are now concentrated on accelerating the agreement process of this strategic energy transition plan. The collaboration highlights a significant step in U.S.-EU relations regarding energy security and geopolitical strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)