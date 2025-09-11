U.S. and EU Unite to Pressure Russia on Energy

The United States and the European Union have reached a consensus on the necessity to exert increased pressure on Russia concerning energy matters. This revelation came from EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, following a discussion with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Thursday.

Jorgensen indicated that while sanctions were not part of their discussions, both parties are working towards finalizing an already ambitious plan to phase out Russian energy sources. This strategy is aimed at reducing dependence on Russian energy as rapidly as possible.

Efforts are now concentrated on accelerating the agreement process of this strategic energy transition plan. The collaboration highlights a significant step in U.S.-EU relations regarding energy security and geopolitical strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)