Left Menu

Oracle's Skyrocketing Shares: Fueling the AI Cloud Revolution

Oracle's shares are seeing unprecedented growth driven by its AI cloud business, nearing the trillion-dollar club. Larry Ellison may surpass Elon Musk in personal wealth as demand for computing power surges. A major $300 billion deal with OpenAI fuels Oracle's soaring market valuation and premium trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:10 IST
Oracle's Skyrocketing Shares: Fueling the AI Cloud Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oracle Corporation is making headlines with its shares climbing higher, augmenting a record-breaking performance seen in the prior session. The tech giant approaches the trillion-dollar valuation mark, primarily due to its prospering AI cloud enterprise.

Co-founder Larry Ellison is poised to overtake Elon Musk as the wealthiest individual, thanks to Oracle's impressive performance, which has sparked a surge in AI-related stocks. Oracle's recent multi-billion-dollar agreements are setting the pace in the highly competitive race for AI supremacy.

Significantly, a reported $300 billion agreement with OpenAI propels Oracle's revenue forecasts. Oracle shares increased modestly today, continuing Wednesday's dramatic ascent, and elevating the company's market cap to an astounding $933 billion. This momentum has led Oracle to outshine top players in the S&P 500 index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Leadership Dilemma: Resolution within Constitutional Limits

Nepal's Leadership Dilemma: Resolution within Constitutional Limits

 Nepal
2
Oracle's Rollercoaster Ride: From AI Surge to Market Retreat

Oracle's Rollercoaster Ride: From AI Surge to Market Retreat

 Global
3
Bangladesh Faces Hong Kong in Asia Cup Clash

Bangladesh Faces Hong Kong in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
4
French Committee Calls for Criminal Probe into TikTok's Impact on Minors

French Committee Calls for Criminal Probe into TikTok's Impact on Minors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025