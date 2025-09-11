Oracle's Skyrocketing Shares: Fueling the AI Cloud Revolution
Oracle's shares are seeing unprecedented growth driven by its AI cloud business, nearing the trillion-dollar club. Larry Ellison may surpass Elon Musk in personal wealth as demand for computing power surges. A major $300 billion deal with OpenAI fuels Oracle's soaring market valuation and premium trading.
Oracle Corporation is making headlines with its shares climbing higher, augmenting a record-breaking performance seen in the prior session. The tech giant approaches the trillion-dollar valuation mark, primarily due to its prospering AI cloud enterprise.
Co-founder Larry Ellison is poised to overtake Elon Musk as the wealthiest individual, thanks to Oracle's impressive performance, which has sparked a surge in AI-related stocks. Oracle's recent multi-billion-dollar agreements are setting the pace in the highly competitive race for AI supremacy.
Significantly, a reported $300 billion agreement with OpenAI propels Oracle's revenue forecasts. Oracle shares increased modestly today, continuing Wednesday's dramatic ascent, and elevating the company's market cap to an astounding $933 billion. This momentum has led Oracle to outshine top players in the S&P 500 index.
