India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash Sparks Political Outrage and Protests
The upcoming India vs Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2025 has ignited criticism from opposition parties in India, who have labeled it as "treason" by the government. Despite calls for protests and a court plea for its cancellation, the Supreme Court has allowed the match to proceed.
- Country:
- India
The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is notorious for its intensity, but the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match has stirred political outrage in India. As the two nations prepare to face off in Dubai, opposition parties accuse the Union Government of betrayal, expressing anger over the match amid strained diplomatic ties.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut blasted the ruling government, launching the 'Sindoor Raksha Abhiyaan' protest, questioning how 'blood' and 'cricket' can mix if 'blood' and 'water' cannot. Similarly, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi denounced the government's perceived double standards, citing lingering tensions following past terror attacks.
The Supreme Court dismissed an urgent plea to halt the match, emphasizing its continuation despite security concerns. The plea, filed by Urvashi Jain, argued that the game undermines national interest and the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. Nonetheless, the match will proceed without intervention, as confirmed by the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
