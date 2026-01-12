Left Menu

Athawale Blames Uddhav for Shiv Sena's Bow-and-Arrow Loss

Union minister Ramdas Athawale criticized former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's political choices for Shiv Sena's 2022 split. Athawale claimed Thackeray would have retained his party's symbol had he stayed allied with the BJP after the 2019 elections. He praised BJP-led developments and accused BMC of corruption.

Updated: 12-01-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:51 IST
Athawale Blames Uddhav for Shiv Sena's Bow-and-Arrow Loss
Uddhav Thackeray
  Country:
  India

Union minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale has criticized Uddhav Thackeray for his political decisions following the 2019 assembly elections which, according to Athawale, led to the Shiv Sena's split.

In a Mahayuti rally at Shivaji Park before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Athawale argued that if Thackeray had remained with the BJP, he could have retained the Shiv Sena's bow-and-arrow symbol. Athawale praised the BJP-led state government's development works in Mumbai and emphasized the substantial funding provided by PM Narendra Modi for metro projects and slum redevelopment.

Accusing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of rampant corruption, Athawale insisted that control over the civic body should shift from Thackeray to the Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

